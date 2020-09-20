Happy Sunday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
We set the stage for a sunny end to the weekend. Still some frost concerns will be possible tonight.
Temperatures feeling more fall like as we officially welcome in fall on Tuesday.
We break down your forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Another similar forecast expected for our Sunday.
High pressure still holding a firm grip on our weather pattern. Mostly sunny skies again can be expected for the second half of the weekend.
The only caveat again will be some hazy skies farther west due to more wildfire smoke reaching Mid-Michigan by today and going into Monday.
Highs temperatures will get a slight boost. Expected to reach back near the mid 60s.
Remaining dry for this evening and again into the overnight hours.
Mostly clear into the start of the new week.
Lows tonight dropping only into the low and mid 40s into Monday morning.
Next Week
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern to start the new week.
Mostly sunny skies expected for Monday. Highs reaching back into the low 70s.
More sunshine for Tuesday and the first day of astronomical fall. Highs slightly warmer in the mid 70s.
Watching a system that could produce more cloud cover by mid-week. Small chances for a few showers will be possible Thursday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
