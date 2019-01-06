Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope it's been a great weekend so far and we wish you a great Sunday ahead.
Beautiful sunshine took over Mid-Michigan Saturday with above average temperatures. Same looks to hold today with the exception of some cooler temperatures.
We do have to watch a system that looks to move in right for the beginning of the work week.
We have Winter Weather and Wind advisories issued for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Check out and see here if your area will be affected.
We break down the forecast below!
Sunday
Sunday looks to start off with a decent amount of sunshine mixing with some clouds. This look to be the trend through the first half of the day. Clouds look to slowly increase into the evening hours and overnight into Monday out ahead of the next system.
Temperatures behind the cold front that passed through last night will keep temperatures a notch cooler, only reaching into the low to mid 30s. Winds will be mainly out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Increasing clouds will look to deliver some early morning snow showers just in time for the morning commute. Lows tonight will be down into the mid 20s.
Early Week
We're watching a system that looks to arrive Monday morning and last throughout Tuesday. Starting with snow and a wintry mix for Monday morning. We look to chance all over to rain into the second half of Monday.
A reinforcing cold front with move through on the back side of the system Tuesday. Starting off as a mix/rain and changing back over to all snow into the second half of the day. Northwest winds will begin to kick up the lake effect snow machine into Tuesday night. Some snow showers look to linger into Wednesday.
Winds will also be staying breezy throughout the duration of this storm. We look to see winds mainly out of the southeast sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts reaching 30+ mph at times.
This forecast is still subjected to chance so be sure to stay with us as we track out the system.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
