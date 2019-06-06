Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as wonderful.
It has been a beautiful day so far, with decreasing clouds leading to a mostly sunny sky around the region.
More sunshine is on the way for Friday and the start of the weekend. We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Temperatures today have been in the lower to middle 70s during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
That sunshine will continue through the evening which should allow for a gorgeous night for any outdoor activities. Temperatures will gradually fall into the middle 40s to lower 50s overnight.
Patchy fog could play a role for the morning drive on Friday. With that in mind, give yourself some extra time on the roads.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.