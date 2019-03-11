Good Monday evening! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It was a gusty Sunday and that wind is still going to be blowing into the second half of today. However, we're starting out on a dry note as we begin the brand new week. Overall, the front half of this week should be pretty quiet, before wet weather returns toward the midweek period.
While wet weather chances return, warmer temperatures will come along for the ride, too.
We explain below!
Tonight
After starting the day with a bit of sunshine, a few clouds moved throughout our skies from time to time. Skies will continue to stay mostly sunny until sunset tonight at 7:36 pm.
Temperatures this evening and into tonight will be falling throughout the 20s and eventually down into the teens.
Expect mostly clear conditions going into the overnight hours and lasting into Tuesday morning's commute, with winds dying off quite a bit overnight. Official lows will fall into the teens for most areas tonight, with our coldest locations possibly touching the single digits.
Tuesday
This looks to be the best day of the week sky conditions wise! Mostly sunny skies will over take Mid-Michigan as High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern.
Temperatures will be reaching back closer to 40 for highs. More good news is the winds will be staying generally light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
