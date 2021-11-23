Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope Tuesday is just as nice. Perhaps it's your last workday before a long holiday weekend!
Despite the chilly conditions, it was a fairly nice Monday afternoon with the sun and it looks like we'll keep that going today. Temperatures should become a bit more tolerable the next few days as well, with minimal issues with travel.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, our wind isn't quite as strong, but our lack of wind is being offset by a bigger drop in actual temperatures under clear skies. We're starting the day in the teens and 20s, with wind chills trailing a few degrees behind those values.
Thankfully, with sunshine from start to finish, we should have a good warm up ahead of us today, considering where we're starting. Highs will land in the middle 30s to around 40 this afternoon. Winds will be light out of a westerly direction early today, turning southwesterly into the afternoon around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Dry weather continues this evening and overnight, although clouds will be on a gradual increase overnight into Wednesday morning. With a southwesterly wind flow picking up overnight (around 5 to 15 mph with gusts near 20 mph), we should see overnight lows level off in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Wednesday
We may see some partial sunshine Wednesday morning, but plan for clouds to take over through the day, trending mostly cloudy to overcast into the afternoon. Despite the clouds, a south southwesterly wind should bring our highs into the middle and upper 40s for the afternoon hours.
Although clouds will be on the increase, rain should hold off through our Wednesday.
Thanksgiving
A cold front moving in from the west should bring our next chance of wet weather on Thanksgiving, but assuming no big changes come out of nowhere, this system looks very manageable.
Highs should rise into the lower and middle 40s on Thursday, which should keep our precipitation primarily rain. That rain should remain light, with many areas picking up less than 0.10" of rainfall.
As we go into the evening hours, anything leftover at that point may have a chance to mix with or changeover to a few snowflakes, but accumulation is not expected at this time.
As always, we will keep an eye on this system and update you if anything changes!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
