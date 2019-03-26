Good Tuesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we hope you are enjoying the sunshine.
If you didn't have a chance to enjoy the sun yesterday, you'll have a few more opportunities before the clouds return later this week.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
With full sunshine expected to continue today, we should be in for a fast warm up into the lower and middle 40s again this afternoon. Lakeshore areas will be a bit cooler.
Sky conditions will remain mostly clear through the evening hours, but a weak disturbance will be passing overhead during the overnight period. This disturbance will bring nothing more than a little extra cloud cover. Lows will be in the 20s.
Wednesday
Clouds from overnight will likely fade through Wednesday morning and we'll see some generous sun as for the middle of the week.
That sunshine, with a south southwesterly wind flow, will boost our temperatures into the lower 50s for Wednesday afternoon. Even lakeshore communities will have a chance to warm up a bit more with flow generally offshore.
Clouds gradually increase late Wednesday night into Thursday and with our continued southerly flow, we should stay pretty mild around the upper 30s to near 40 degrees overnight and into Thursday morning.
A few light rain showers may develop toward Thursday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
