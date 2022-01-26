Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the sunshine today, quite rare for January! The main story today is we stay chilly, while Thursday sees some scattered light snow showers in the afternoon.
Afternoon
Skies have continued clearing out allowing beautiful skies to take-hold at this lunch hour! Temperatures are chilly, though, running in the single digits and lower teens. High temperatures eventually elevate to the middle and upper teens this afternoon. A southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph will keep wind chills in the single digits for the remainder of the day.
Tonight
More clouds move in tonight helping to keep temperatures a touch warmer than nights previous. Despite being warmer on-paper, it'll still be cold with lows in the single digits. Wind chills will be sub zero during the morning commute and bus stop times with a southwest wind between 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 occasionally.
Thursday
In the afternoon, a weak clipper moves through the Great Lakes being driven by the larger Arctic Low in Canada. That will bring scattered light snow showers to the area; however, these snow showers will be more intermittent and are only expected to bring light snow accumulations. Expect a dusting to around 1" with these snow showers. The bigger concern tomorrow is a slick evening commute in spots due to the snowfall. While not a lot, the combination of cold air and pavement will lead to snow sticking fairly easily, especially on elevated surfaces and any roadways that are still untreated.
High temperatures Thursday reach the middle and upper 20s, "mild" compared to previous days, before we cool back down to the single digits Thursday night.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
