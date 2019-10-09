Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the half way point.
More days of sunny weather continue for this work week. Make sure to take advantage of this beautiful Fall weather.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening, we can expect another pleasant night with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling through the 50s and 60s. If you have any Wednesday evening plans, everything looks great.
Overnight, mainly clear skies continue and temperatures overnight will drop into the 40s.
Patchy fog will be possible once again for tonight, so be sure to give yourself some extra time before you venture out for the Thursday morning commute.
