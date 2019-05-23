Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we are glad to say you've made it to the second half!
Once showers and storms cleared the area yesterday morning, it was a pleasant afternoon on Wednesday. As we head into our Thursday, it looks like Mother Nature will be putting on a repeat performance, although we'll see a faster exit by the rain.
Today & Tonight
While no severe weather is expected, some locally heavy rain will be possible in the strongest cells as they pass through. Gusty winds and small hail also can't be completely ruled out.
But the quick storm motion to the northeast should prevent flooding from becoming a problem this morning.
Showers and storms should exit the region by lunchtime and many of us will have seen the skies clear out quite a bit by that point. Once the sun comes out, we should enjoy plenty from that point forward.
Temperatures are starting very mild this morning in the 50s and 60s and that fast start will allow for a warm up into the 70s in most areas for the afternoon.
Expect a westerly wind around 15-25 miles per hour and gusts near 30-35 miles per hour to move in behind the cold front.
If you have objects outdoors that are easily blown around, it may not be a bad idea to secure those before leaving the house today.
Skies will remain clear through the first part of the overnight, with clouds building in a bit more toward daybreak. Lows will be cooler on Friday morning with middle 40s to around 50.
