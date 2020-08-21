Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week. We are in the final stretch until the weekend.
It has been a very pleasant stretch of dry weather. Is that going to last for the weekend?
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This afternoon expect mostly sunny skies. A few showers may be possible across our northern communities today thanks to a lake breeze.
Find ways to beat the heat as temperatures today and this weekend climb well into the 80s with a more uncomfortable air mass as humidity levels continue to spike.
This evening temperatures will fall through the 80s and 70s before landing in the 60s for overnight lows.
Clear skies will continue overnight and we could see some patchy fog developing into our Saturday morning.
Saturday & Sunday
It will be a hot summer weekend with temperatures in the 80s. Humidity levels will also trend high this weekend making our heat index or feels like temperatures closer to 90 degrees.
Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine. Then we will see a good mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a chance for scattered storms.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.