Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week. We are in the final stretch until the weekend.

It has been a very pleasant stretch of dry weather. Is that going to last for the weekend?

We break down the forecast below.

Today & Tonight

This afternoon expect mostly sunny skies. A few showers may be possible across our northern communities today thanks to a lake breeze. 

Find ways to beat the heat as temperatures today and this weekend climb well into the 80s with a more uncomfortable air mass as humidity levels continue to spike.

This evening temperatures will fall through the 80s and 70s before landing in the 60s for overnight lows.

Clear skies will continue overnight and we could see some patchy fog developing into our Saturday morning.

Saturday & Sunday

It will be a hot summer weekend with temperatures in the 80s. Humidity levels will also trend high this weekend making our heat index or feels like temperatures closer to 90 degrees.

Highs Saturday
Highs Sunday

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine. Then we will see a good mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a chance for scattered storms.

Have a great weekend!

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

beltoneskorichearing.com
beltoneskorichearing.com

Stay warm, everyone!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.