Quiet weather continued today, but we are tracking rain showers and thunderstorms this weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening expect cloud cover to continue to build in, giving us a cloudy sky. The rain shouldn't arrive until 10pm - 11pm.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and upper 30s.
Saturday & Sunday
Once the rain arrives expect it to last throughout the weekend. It will come and go in periods, so you will need to keep the umbrella handy this weekend.
After the morning and early afternoon round of rain, there may be a bit of a break before the next round moves in on Saturday evening continuing into early Sunday morning. Some of that rain may be heavy at times, especially in any thunderstorms that might develop.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Saturday for the possibility of a few stronger storms. If stronger storms do develop, the main hazard would be the potential for hail and heavy rains.
Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the 40s and 50s.
After the main push of rain Saturday evening through Sunday morning, we will get a few breaks in the rain-shower activity. Then through the day Sunday we will monitor on and off rain showers.
Temperatures to start Sunday will be the warmest of the weekend with plenty of 50s to start the day. However, expect those temperatures to gradually fall into the 40s by Sunday afternoon. Northwest winds will also be picking up quite a bit through the day, potentially gusting between 30-40 miles per hour at times.
When all is said and done by Sunday night, at least 0.5" inch of rain is expected for Mid-Michigan through the weekend, but the possibility of 1.0" or more is possible.
Stay warm, everyone!
