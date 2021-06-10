Good Thursday morning! We hope you've gad a great week so far and hope the second half is just as nice. For the students finishing up this week, you're almost there!
It's been a forecast stuck on repeat much of this week, with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day, but not nearly enough to bust our drought and far too many are still missing out on beneficial rain. You'll have another chance today but keep your expectations low, as chances will remain widely scattered yet again.
Today & Tonight
As you head out this morning, expect a much more comfortable morning than we've seen much of this week. Dew points have really fallen off, especially to the north, and even temperatures have cooled into the 50s and low 60s in places. Skies are fairly clear overhead, with just a few areas of patchy fog.
If you're up early this morning around sunrise (5:55 AM in Saginaw), be sure to take a peak at the eastern sky for a partial solar eclipse. You'll have until about 6:40 AM to catch a glimpse. As always, be sure to use protective viewing equipment.
Once the sun comes up, we should see any fog diminish rapidly and we'll be in for partly to mostly sunny skies the rest of the day, just like we've seen most of this week. Highs yesterday managed to reach the upper 80s and low 90s spots away from the lakeshore, and there's no reason to think our warmest spots can't reach those temperatures again. Areas near the lakeshore will run cooler with a continued easterly flow.
Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible again today, but the coverage may be a bit less than the last few days. The easterly flow should keep rain chances away from the immediate lakeshore areas, with chances peaking the farther west you go. Severe weather is not expected, but locally heavy rain and an isolated damaging wind gust can't be ruled out.
Any rain should fade into the late evening and overnight hours once again, with skies clearing out just like the last few nights. Lows will settle in the 50s and 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
