Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! Our quieter stretch of weather continues into the start of this workweek, along with unseasonably mild temperatures! We are still tracking the chance for showers and wind, along with a large temperature swing, in the middle of this week.
Today
Out the door to start off your workweek, temperatures are chilly, but aren't running too bad! Readings are generally coming in around the middle and upper 30s. A southwest wind is gusting up to 20 mph this morning creating wind chills in the lower 30s, an extra layer might be needed out there! Overall, it's not a bad start to the workweek this morning!
The breeze is the only catch in the forecast today. A southwest wind will gust up to 25 mph occasionally, while a sustained wind comes in at 10 to 15 mph. That wind will begin to subside near dinnertime today, eventually leading to calmer conditions for the evening and night.
Highs this afternoon will be unseasonably warm, middle and upper 40s all across Mid-Michigan! An isolated 50 degree reading may not be out of the question with enough sunshine and the help of the southwest breeze.
Tonight
The aforementioned daytime breeze will be subsiding tonight, eventually becoming light and variable. Overall, a quiet night is expected around Mid-Michigan! Cloud coverage will be on the increase through the overnight hours, but only becoming partly cloudy. Overnight lows will settle into the upper 20s.
Mid-Week Storm System
Another low pressure system will be on the table moving from the Rockies into the Great Lakes region by Wednesday and Thursday. Much like last Friday night's system, we stay in the warm sector of the low which means we should see plain rain for the event along with another windy forecast.
That low is beginning to look like it will track just west of the Great Lakes during the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe, but we'll still see some of the rain activity associated with it. After that system passes, we dry out for Friday.
In regard to temperatures, the warm sector of that system will bring numbers in the 50s on Wednesday, and possibly a few readings into the 60s by Thursday morning! In a similar fashion regarding the system from over the past weekend, the cold front of the low sweeps through and brings temperatures back down to the 30s for the afternoon on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.