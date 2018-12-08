A few snow showers lasted into our Friday and caused a few slick spots within some heavier burst of snow. Now we're starting to move in the right direction and saying goodbye to the snow for a while.
While some areas will be dealing with some more clouds throughout the early morning, sunshine will eventually take over the skies and this pattern looks to last throughout the weekend!
We explain below.
Today & Tonight
We are starting off on a very cold note this morning, temperatures are in the 20s with wind chills feeling more like the teens and even the single digits in some areas. Grab the layers heading out today!
Some stubborn clouds are still lingering in our skies but by the end of the day, all of us across Mid-Michigan look to experience a decent amount of sunshine.
High temperatures will only manage to reach into the upper 20s and lower 30s depending on the amount of sunshine your area receives today. Wind chills will make it feel more like the 20s throughout the day.
Tonight skies look to stay mainly clear. This will allow temperatures to drop fairly quickly back into the teens for overnight lows. You can expect feels like temperatures to fall down into the single digits and last into Sunday morning.
Sunday
Sunday will actually be the sunnier of the two days, but you'll have plenty of reason to fully open the blinds all weekend long!
Highs will wind up reaching closer to normal in the mid 30s going into the afternoon.Winds coming out of the southwest around 5-10 mph will still keep feels like temperatures feeling more like the 20s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
