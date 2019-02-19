Good Tuesday evening! We hope you had a great start to the week yesterday. We hope you loved the sunshine today because our next system is set to arrive tomorrow.
We break down the forecast below.
Winter Weather Advisories in place for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Click here for our weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
Expect a quiet evening with skies staying relatively clear for the first half of the night, with more clouds beginning to stream in toward daybreak Wednesday.
Lows won't be quite as cold Wednesday morning as we start the day in the teens. With light winds.
For details on the winter storm coming our way for Wednesday, click here.
