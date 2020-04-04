Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we wish you a wonderful weekend ahead.
What a great way to end the work-week; with sunshine and mild temperatures.
Some rain showers made a return earlier this afternoon. Good news is the weekend won't be a total lost.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Any showers from earlier this evening will begin to wrap up into the later evening tonight. Most showers activity should come to an end by midnight.
Clouds will decrease going into the overnight hours.
Lows will fall into the low 30s.
Sunday
An area of high pressure will return to dominate the Great Lakes for the second half of the weekend.
This mean decreasing clouds, mild temperatures, and more sunshine!
Temperatures for Sunday will be similar to Saturday. Good mix of the 40s and 50s. Cooler the closer you are to the water.
Dry conditions look to take us throughout the evening and overnight hours.
Clear to partly cloudy skies will carry into the beginning of Monday.
Lows Sunday night will drop again into the low 30s.
Have a great weekend!
Monday
We start the week on a dry note with a few more rays of sunshine for the morning hours.
Clouds will again begin to increase from the south and west throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. Most of the day looks to stay dry.
Better chances for some showers to return going into the evening and overnight hours.
Temperatures will be even warmer. Highs projected back into the mid and upper 50s. Some getting close to 60 again! That's something to smile about!
Stay warm, everyone!
