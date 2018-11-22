Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week, a wonderful thanksgiving and we send our best for a wonderful Friday ahead.
If you're traveling around the state tonight watch out for some areas of lake effect snow and the possibility of freezing drizzle.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Tonight you can expect temperatures to be hovering in the middle to upper 20s for the entire overnight period. There is a chance tonight, for some areas to have a few lake-effect snow showers and some areas producing freezing drizzle. If this happens in your area, plan for the possibility of slippery roads and reduced visibility.
Friday
For all the Black Friday shoppers going out Friday morning, be prepared for at least the possibility of slick roads. Plus the winds will start to pick up too, leading to wind chills dipping down in the teens.
Friday afternoon, we'll have some sunshine return. Giving us a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures for the afternoon will climb in the lower 40s, with a constant wind at 10 to 15 mph. Expect real feel values to be lower.
Rain showers will move back in Friday night and will remain in the picture for Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.