Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the workweek.
Many in Mid-Michigan will be getting back into the swing of things today, whether it's back to work after a long vacation with the holidays, or plenty of students headed back to school. While that may be difficult, the weather will make it a bit easier!
Today & Tonight
Although the weather will be getting better as the day goes along today, keep in mind there are likely still some slick roads to deal with here and there from yesterday's snow. Even though we're drying out, it may not be a bad idea to build in a few extra minutes to this morning's drive to account for that.
Temperatures are running in the lower to middle 30s for most, although a breezy westerly wind around 10-20 miles per hour has us feeling more like the teens and 20s.
Ready for the good news? Skies should begin clearing this morning and we'll see increasing amounts of sunshine later this morning and it will keep rolling right into the afternoon.
That sunshine should help high temperatures arrive in the middle 30s to around 40 this afternoon. The exception could be the far north where we could be just a touch cooler.
Winds should stay breezy out of the west around 10-20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to 25-30 miles per hour.
This not only keeps us feeling like the 20s at times, but also keep lakeshore flooding a possibility in western parts of Huron and Tuscola counties. Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in place until noon today.
Skies are clear through this evening which should keep any evening travels in great shape. Cloud cover will gradually increase overnight, which will keep temperatures from falling too far, bottoming out in the middle and upper 20s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
