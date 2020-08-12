Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and had a chance to enjoy the beautiful day on Tuesday.
If you were too busy to take advantage of the sun and pleasant temperatures, don't worry! We have plenty of time this week to make up for it with beautiful weather expected through the end of the workweek.
Today & Tonight
More of the same from Tuesday can be expected out the door this morning with temperatures feeling far more comfortable than they did earlier in the week. We're running around 10-20 degrees cooler in many spots compared to yesterday morning, which puts us in the 50s in most locations. The biggest difference? Less mugginess!
With clear skies overhead to start the day and sunshine expected from start to finish, we should have no trouble reaching the middle 80s to potentially upper 80s this afternoon. Despite the heat, humidity values should remain tolerable, all things considered. Winds will be light and variable, which should allow lake breezes to develop, keeping things cooler near the water.
It should be another beautiful August evening, so be sure to find time to spend outdoors. Sunset time tonight is around 8:43 PM. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s this evening.
Clear skies roll on overnight once again, with overnight lows falling into the 50s and low 60s.
