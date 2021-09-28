Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week up to this point and hope the second half of the week is just as nice!
Our weather has been incredibly pleasant this week and more of the same is expected the next few days. So if you haven't had a chance to take advantage, there's still plenty of time before rain chances begin to return into the weekend.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, plan for a slightly cooler start to the day in most areas. The difference between today and yesterday isn't as dramatic as the difference between Monday & Tuesday, but we're still mostly in the middle 40s this morning, with not as many 50s. A bit of patchy fog is possible again.
A few clouds are drifting overhead this morning, but won't be sticking around long. Just like yesterday, any clouds will give way to sunny skies. Highs will land in the middle 60s to low 70s, with less of a northeasterly wind influence today.
Beautiful conditions are expected right through this evening, so find any excuse to be outside tonight. Temperatures in the 70s will fall quickly as we get closer to and beyond sunset (7:20 PM), so be sure to dress appropriately if out late tonight.
Skies will be clear into the first part of the overnight, but as winds start to shift to the northeasterly direction again, there may be some lake clouds and patchy fog that develop again on Thursday morning.
Overnight lows will settle in the 40s once again.
Weekend Outlook
We're still far enough from the weekend where it's tough to talk specifics, but it does appear things will become increasingly unsettled, with showers returning to the forecast on Saturday and Sunday.
Right now, forecast models are struggling to come into agreement on the finer details of our rain, such as specific timing and coverage of showers, but the general consensus is we'll have at least a periodic chance through the weekend.
If there seems to be anything they can agree on at this point, it would be a generally dry start to the day Saturday before things pick up a bit in the afternoon and evening. Showers are expected to linger in scattered fashion into Sunday and Monday as well.
As the weekend gets closer, we'll be sure to resolve these finer details the best we can, but at this point, just plan for at least the chance of wet weather this weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
