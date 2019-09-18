Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You made it to the halfway point.
We've had enough fog the last few days, and although we still have a bit more to deal with this morning, this should be our last day and the rest of the workweek we're on cruise control for the morning commutes.
Today & Tonight
While fog isn't terribly widespread, there are still a few visibility observations suggesting 1 mile or less, so a few extra minutes may not be a bad idea out the door. You can always check the visibility in our weather section on our website.
Temperatures are running mostly in the 50s and with sunshine expected to make a faster appearance than the last few days, we should warm up fast into the middle 70s to low 80s this afternoon.
Winds should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the south southeast.
We should have no wet weather concerns through this evening with skies remaining sunny until sunset tonight, which now comes at 7:41 PM.
We'll continue to stay clear overnight into Thursday morning with overnight lows falling into the 50s once again.
