Good Tuesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we hope Tuesday is just as nice.
Skies cleared out as we ended yesterday and it looks like we'll keep that going today. If you've been longing for a warm up, we'll finally make some progress in that department as well.
Today & Tonight
Skies are clear this morning around Mid-Michigan, but temperatures in the 30s are the price of admission for brighter skies this morning. With winds dying down too, some patchy frost isn't unreasonable as we start today.
Don't expect the chilly temperatures to last too long, as we jump into the middle 60s to around 70 this afternoon.
Those warm temperatures come under plenty of sunshine, with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds developing during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Any afternoon clouds diminish as we lose the heating of the day and we'll stay fairly clear into the evening hours. Clouds will gradually build into tomorrow morning ahead of our next shower chance on Wednesday.
With the clouds returning late tonight, overnight lows won't be quite as chilly with plenty of 40s for the Wednesday morning drive.
(0) comments
