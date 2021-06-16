Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
Although we still need some rain, at least if it's not going to rain, the weather has been gorgeous. We had plenty of sun and pleasant temperatures Tuesday and more of the same is on the way for Wednesday.
As far as our rain chances, we're not completely out of luck this week, with a decent shot coming in on Friday.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, plan for another easy morning commute. Skies are relatively clear, with temperatures cooling off quite a bit last night with 40s and 50s to start the day. There isn't a shred of humidity and we'll take that every time!
With sun from start to finish again today, plan for another warm up into the 70s for our inland locations this afternoon, however a northerly wind will still keep some of our lakeshore and Thumb counties a bit cooler in the 60s. That wind should at least be lighter today, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Gorgeous conditions continue this evening, but continue to use caution if you plan on burning anything such as yard waste or bonfires. Temperatures in the 70s gradually fall into the 60s through the evening.
Skies remain clear once again during the overnight, with another fall into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows. Winds overnight should be light and variable.
Friday Rain Chances
Our next chance of rain is expected to roll in late Thursday night and continue into Friday as a cold front moves in from the west.
Showers will attempt to roll in as soon as Thursday night, but considering how dry we will have been for a few days by then, those showers will fight an uphill battle initially. Eventually, they will win out, but chances are better after midnight into Friday.
Rain may come in two waves on Friday as well, with a possible round in the morning ahead of the front, and another round in the afternoon and evening as the front passes through.
Depending on how things play out during the morning, the potential may be there for some strong to possibly severe storms during the second half of the day. It will likely depend on whether the atmosphere can "recover" enough and build up enough energy with the heating of the day for strong storms.
As always, we'll keep an eye on this forecast as we get closer. For now, it looks like a decent shot for rain, so we'll keep our fingers crossed it follows through for some areas that need it the most.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
