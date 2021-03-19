The work week, and Winter, came to a pleasant close on Friday with wall-to-wall sunshine and slightly milder temperatures. Things get even better as Spring begins this weekend!
Tonight
Much like the final day of Winter, the final night of the season will be a quiet one. Skies will remain clear with high pressure sitting directly overhead, and temperatures will take a dip into the low 20s. Winds will be very light out of the south at only 3-5 mph.
First Weekend of Spring
It will be Spring by the time most of us wake up on Saturday morning! The Vernal Equinox officially hits at 5:37 AM, and Spring is going to hit the ground running! Get ready to get outside with another round of sunny skies on tap for Saturday, complete with a nice bump in the temperatures! Highs will climb into the upper 50s for most of us, and possibly as high as 60 degrees in and around the Flint area. Temperatures may hover closer to the low 50s near Lake Huron, but that will depend on how much of a lake breeze develops in the afternoon.
Skies stay clear on Saturday night, and it will be chilly again. Lows this time around will only dip into the upper 20s, though.
Sunday's basically a repeat performance with high pressure still at the helm. Expect another round of mostly sunny skies, with temperatures warming further into the low 60s. Plenty to look forward to this weekend, so get out there and enjoy it!
