Mother Nature is stirring up some natural fireworks on our Independence Day, but will she upstage the shows we have planned here on the ground?
Tonight
Heat and humidity giving rise to showers and thunderstorms this evening will warrant keeping an eye on the skies as you head out for barbecues or fireworks. Passing storms will prove brief, but will pack some occasionally heavy downpours and gusty winds, along with frequent lightning, so be prepared to make a quick dash indoors if need be.
The vast majority of tonight's activity will diminish after 9:00 PM, but an isolated shower or storm will remain possible in the warm and muggy conditions throughout the night. Skies will be partly cloudy outside of any wet weather, with lows only dipping into the low 70s by daybreak.
Friday
We're looking at a repeat performance on Friday, as sweltering conditions remain in place over the Great Lakes. Partly to mostly sunny skies will give way to another round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, so you'll want to keep the same weather precautions in effect if you have outdoor plans.
Stay cool and hydrated too, as highs will again top the upper 80s, with a few areas likely punching into the low 90. Add in the humidity, and it will feel more like the middle to upper 90s at times.
