Good Monday evening! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
After a hot and humid stretch, it was nice to finally say goodbye to the humidity on Sunday.
Today was a little bit cooler, but overall still a beautiful day.
Rain chances do return Tuesday but more dry time will be likely this week!
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Mostly sunny skies will be lasting into this evening! Sunset will be around 9:08 PM tonight so make some outdoor plans if you haven't already!
Our only concerns today will be near the Lakeshore where we have a handful of Lakeshore Flood Advisories and Beach Hazard Statements.
More specifically, those Beach Hazard Statements are in place along the lakeshore in Huron and Sanilac counties where high waves, rip currents, and structural currents are possible through this evening. Caution is necessary if swimming today. Be sure to obey warning flags and avoid piers and other structures.
Temperatures will be slowly falling from the 70s down into the 60s this evening.
Low temperatures landing in the 50s overnight. It's also not completely unreasonable to think a few of our traditional coolest spots could fall into the 40s.
Tuesday
The first half of the day is looking to stay dry. Good mix of sun and clouds throughout the morning. Chances for pop up showers and t-storms will be possible into the afternoon and evening hours.
Temperatures will be staying again on the "cooler" side compared to the 90s last week; highs in the upper 70s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.