Hello Mid-Michigan! It was an overall great weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.
We do return an unsettled pattern to start the week.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
Clouds will slowly increase to become partly cloudy into later Sunday night and beginning Monday.
Dew points will begin to surge back into the 60s overnight into Monday; meaning humidity levels are going back up.
Lows will be back down into the mid 60s.
Monday
Increasing clouds from Sunday night look to result in some showers and t-storm development throughout the day; especially later into the afternoon and evening. Some dry time will definitely be likely in between any development of these showers and t-storms.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a marginal risk for a good majority of Mid-Michigan Monday. The afternoon and evening hours will be the best time frame to experience any storms firing.
Lightning, gusty winds, heavy rain, and some small hail will all be possible impacts from any storm development.
High humidity levels along with a frontal boundary placed near Mid-Michigan combined with daytime heating instability will keep the unsettled pattern going for much of the week.
Highs on Monday will be the warmest of the week. Reaching into the upper 80s. Some locations could peak to 90.
