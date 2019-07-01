Happy Monday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a fantastic weekend, and wish you the best for the start of the new work week.
It was a beautiful weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.
For this brand new work week, we have some unsettled weather to get through. Rain showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast starting today.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Increasing clouds from Sunday night look to result in some showers and t-storm development throughout the day; especially later into the afternoon and evening. Some dry time will definitely be likely in between any development of these showers and t-storms.
High humidity levels along with a frontal boundary placed near Mid-Michigan combined with daytime heating instability will keep the unsettled pattern going for much of the week.
Highs on Monday will be the warmest of the week. Reaching into the upper 80s. Some locations could peak to 90.
