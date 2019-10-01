Happy Tuesday! We hope you've had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the beautiful day yesterday, because our weather pattern has returned to rain showers and thunderstorms for at least these next few days.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Flood Watch: in effect for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
Shower and thunderstorm chances will gradually increase as the day continues, with the precipitation moving southeastward through the evening hours. Some areas, especially south of the Tri-Cities, may not see rain until the early evening hours.
Once the rain arrives, it's going to be sticking around. Expect periods of showers and thunderstorms to move through for the rest of the night and throughout the day Wednesday.
We do have a chance for any storms that develop this evening and during the overnight to become strong to possibly severe. Most of Mid-Michigan is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The time frame we're watching will be from 3-10 PM.
The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain which could create flooding, and we can't rule out an isolated tornado.
Severe weather chances will wind down during the overnight period, but heavy rain will take hold and create a flooding threat. Be careful of any ponding or water covered roads for the Wednesday morning commute.
Expect low temperatures to fall into the 50s and 60s overnight.
Rainfall Amounts
With the rain continuing through Wednesday, rainfall totals will be quite high. Through the day on Thursday, expect many areas to pick up between 1-2" of rain.
There very well could be some locally higher amounts greater than 2" where the heaviest rain falls. We'll keep a close eye on this over the next few days and make sure to stay weather aware.

