Wednesday's weather was a welcome change from the chilly, dreary days of drizzle that began the work week. Can we keep a good thing going?
Tonight
After a brief window of sun for some of us on Wednesday, clouds will reassert their control of our skies this evening and overnight. Outside of that though, it will be a quiet night! Lows will drop to around 30 degrees, with the only potential travel hazard coming from snow melt. Stay alert for some wet spots where water ran back across the road surface!
Thursday
The majority of Thursday will be pleasant. Mostly cloudy skies will allow a few breaks of sun through, and temperatures will remain unseasonably mild in the upper 30s to low 40s. Things will take a messier turn later in the evening when a new storm system tracks into the Great Lakes from the central United States.
A mix of rain and snow will begin to rotate in from the southwest between 10:00 PM and midnight, impacting the US-127 corridor and parts of I-69 first. The messy conditions will continue to track northeast throughout the overnight period, and for many of us will persist into the morning commute on Friday. Snow accumulations are expected to be nothing more than a coating on grassy and elevated surfaces. That is, if anything accumulates at all with temperatures spending much of the night in the mid 30s and rain mixing in.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.