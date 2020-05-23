Good Saturday morning! Our thoughts continue to be with those impacted by the flooding here in Mid-Michigan. Despite everything going on, we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Several flood alerts remain in place for various rivers and counties in Mid-Michigan. For a complete listing and more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
The latest river forecasts can be found in the image below. If you can't see the image on mobile, you should be able to see it using a desktop computer.
Today & Tonight
We've had some patchy fog to start our Saturday, but that fog should lift fairly quickly this morning. As that fog works its way out of our system, we may have a bit of cloud cover to contend with this morning, but that should give way as the morning goes along as well and should allow some sunshine through.
Temperatures are starting the day fairly mild, with a mix of 50s and 60s as we start the day. With some sunshine between passing clouds from time to time, and a southeasterly wind flow (5-10 mph), we should manage a nice warm up into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon with perhaps even a few low 80s.
We're not expecting widespread precipitation, but it's not impossible that a few areas see a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Chances are fairly small, so I wouldn't plan your day around it. Just be aware of the possibility if the skies become gray.
Any showers that do develop, should diminish quickly after sunset and we should quiet down briefly this evening. However, rain chances will eventually return late tonight into Sunday morning.
Overnight lows will settle in the middle 50s to low 60s for most under a mostly cloudy sky.
Sunday
Showers and thunderstorm chances are expected to be highest through the first part of Sunday as an area of low pressure passes through. While the chances in the afternoon and evening won't be zero, but will be lower and more scattered. At this point, it appears the best chances for the afternoon will be for areas east of I-75.
While some of the rain may be heavy at times on Sunday, we do expect any thunderstorms to be progressive enough to avoid any major impact to our area rivers and other flooding situations.
Highs on Sunday will be a mix of 70s and 80s, with a noticeable uptick in humidity. Skies will be fairly cloudy to start the day, but it appears we'll have a chance for some sunshine in the afternoon and evening hours.
Winds on Sunday will be a bit more enthusiastic, out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 mph.
Memorial Day
We expect a chance for showers and thunderstorms to continue on Monday, but just like the weekend, we're not expecting an all day rain at this time.
Highs on Monday will be warm, arguably hot, and humid with middle 80s to start the week. Heat index values could feel much warmer with the humidity and may approach 90 at times.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
