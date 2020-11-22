Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After some rain/snow showers over the weekend, we will continue with several chances for precipitation the first half of this week.
Good news in the forecast for Thanksgiving!
Here's the latest
Tonight
The main storm system will depart east going into the later evening and overnight hours. A few stray isolated rain/snow showers can't be ruled out into early Monday morning.
Be aware of some slick spots early Monday morning; especially on bridges and overpasses.
Lows tonight will fall into the low 30s.
Monday
An early on isolated rain/snow shower can't be ruled out for the early morning hours. Again be aware of some slick spots. Best to give yourself a few extra minutes for the morning commute.
We expect any precipitation activity to wrap up going into the afternoon and evening hours.
Some clearing by the afternoon is expected to allow in a few rays of sunshine!
Temperatures for Monday will reach back into the low 40s for highs.
Stay warm, everyone!
