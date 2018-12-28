Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a wonderful week so far and we wish you a great weekend ahead.
This weekend will feature more sunshine, and near average temperatures.
We break down your forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures have already peaked for the day in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Now temperatures will continue to fall for the rest of the day. Scattered rain showers which we are receiving this afternoon, will transition over to snow showers by the evening drive home. Winds will also stay strong sustained out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Overnight temperatures will settle in the middle 20s with a few scattered snow showers.
Roads will become slick as any leftover moisture on the roads will refreeze tonight, along with any additional falling snow. Please be careful as you travel today and for the start of the weekend.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
