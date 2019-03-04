Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
Below-average cold moved back into Mid-Michigan for the second half of the weekend and it's going to be sticking around as we start this week. In addition to the cold, we'll be dealing with occasional lake-effect snow for a few days as well.
Meteorological Spring may have started. But reality suggests winter will roll on for the first half of this week.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning have already dropped below zero in some spots, with single digits for just about everyone else. Even in places that remain in positive territory, wind chills may have fallen below zero.
Don't expect much of a warm up this afternoon, with afternoon highs expected to run from the lower to middle teens.
We could be in record territory for our lowest maximum temperatures for March 4th. The records within reach today are:
- Saginaw: 15 (2002)
- Flint: 15 (2002)
- Houghton Lake: 12 (2002)
With a breezy westerly wind around 10-20 miles per hour and gusts near 25 mph, wind chills will likely stay near and below zero all day long.
Skies will start with a bit of sunshine this morning before lake-effect clouds gradually spread eastward toward lunchtime, sticking with us this afternoon and evening.
Lake-effect flurries and snow showers will pass through from time to time as well, but any accumulations should be rather minor. Even so, with the cold temperatures today, any snow showers won't have much trouble sticking to the roads so common-sense Michigan winter driving rules apply.
Scattered snow and flurries continue overnight, with lows falling down into the single digits area wide.
Scattered snow and flurries continue overnight, with lows falling down into the single digits area wide.
