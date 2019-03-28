Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
It's been a wonderful weather week so far, and while Thursday won't be all that bad, our streak of mostly sunny days has come to an end.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
With a mild start to our day today and a southwesterly wind flow, we should have no trouble jumping into the middle and upper 50s for our afternoon high temperatures. Some lower 60s will also be possible.
The clouds will break up slightly this afternoon, and even more so during the evening hours. Overnight low temperatures will be cooler as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop back down into the 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
