Down the roller coaster we went on Wednesday, and temperatures still have room to drop on Thursday!
Tonight
North-northwesterly winds and a weakening secondary cold front will continue to usher more cold air in across Michigan tonight. Those winds at 10-20 mph will also stir up occasional lake effect flurries and snow showers, that will persist on and off throughout the night. While inland locations will see more of a partly to mostly cloudy sky with isolated snow showers, folks in the Thumb will be subjected to more persistent and heavier snow showers thanks to some enhancement off of Saginaw Bay. Those snow showers in the Thumb may put down anywhere from a dusting to as much as 2" of snow by daybreak, but the higher end of that range will depend on if and where heavier snow showers occur.
Low temperatures will drop into the low 20s, with wind chills falling into the low teens.
Thursday
April gets off to an unseasonably cold start on Thursday! Leftover morning snow showers will make their exit after 9:00 AM, but clouds will prove a little more stubborn for many of us. Mostly cloudy skies will persist regionwide through midday, followed by gradual clearing during the afternoon. That clearing will take longest to develop along and east of I-75, but everyone should get there in time for a little bit of sun before sunset.
Even with the returning sun, don't expect temperatures to warm up. Highs on Thursday will only manage to climb into the mid 30s, and of course we will still have a northerly wind at 10-20 mph. That will mean wind chills in the 20s for most of the day. I'm sure you're hoping that this is the part where I say 'April fools,' but unfortunately, that won't be the case.
Looking Ahead to Easter Weekend
Now for some good news. The cold turn in our weather over the next 24 hours will be a short one! We're going to get right back to some pleasant and warmer Spring weather in time for Easter weekend. Mostly sunny skies will take over with highs returning to around 50 on Friday, and we'll keep warming up from there!
Highs on Saturday and Easter Sunday will climb into the low and mid 60s, and we're even looking at a run toward 70 early next week.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
