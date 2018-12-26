It's a classic 'good news, bad news' situation in our weather over the next 48 hours. Warmer temperatures will pay us a visit, but they come as a result of a new storm system.
Tonight
The literal calm before the storm. Clouds that hung out in our skies on Wednesday will remain locked in place this evening and tonight. Outside of some isolated fog though, conditions will remain tranquil. Temperatures will take a note from the clouds, and will also hold largely steady through the night in the low 30s.
Thursday
Thursday morning will begin smoothly enough for many of us. Cloudy skies will continue with a slight chance for an isolated rain or snow shower from the morning commute through lunchtime. An increase in the winds will likely be the most noticeable change in our weather during the morning, picking up to 10-20 mph out of the southeast. Even if it's dry when you head out the door, make sure to take an umbrella with you for what comes later. A sprawling and powerful area of low pressure over the Texas panhandle will gain speed as it lifts northeastward toward Iowa, pulling a wave of moisture and warmth out of the Gulf of Mexico with it.
Periods of rain will take over during the afternoon, continuing through the evening commute and into Thursday night. Rain may be heavy at times, but at least it will come down entirely as rain. Temperatures for much of the region will climb into the low 40s by the time of the drive home, but remember that strong winds will likely make the already-slick commute a bit more treacherous.
Rain will become bit more intermittent, but will continue nonetheless on Thursday night. With a warm front lifting north of the region, temperatures will only continue to rise overnight, with many of us climbing to the upper 40s to around 50 by the time we wake up on Friday morning! 15-25 mph winds will persist through the night as well.
Friday
50 or better in several areas of Mid-Michigan on Friday as we reach the peak of our storm even. Low pressure will track right over Lower Michigan during the morning, keeping some scattered showers going through the morning commute. By lunchtime, a wedge of drier air will rotate in as the low begins to slide east, giving us a temporary break from the rain. That will also kick off a rapid cooldown during the afternoon though, seeing our readings plummet from the upper 40s and low 50s, all the way back into the 30s. With winds still whipping away at 25-25 mph, that's going to really sharpen the bite of the returning cold.
If that all weren't enough, a back-end wave of rain and snow showers will pivot in across Mid-Michigan during the evening and into Friday night. With temperatures dropping so sharply, we could see a dusting of snow accumulate, and make for another round of dicey road conditions. Things will remain cold, but will start to settle down over the weekend and into New Year's Eve.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
