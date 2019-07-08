Good evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great holiday weekend and send our best for a smooth transition back into the routine today.
It was a gorgeous end to the weekend around Mid-Michigan and it appears we're in for more of the same for the beginning of the week.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Skies have been mainly clear across Mid-Michigan and are expected to stay that way through the start of the workweek.
A bit of haze thanks to wildfire smoke passing through from Canada will lead to some filtered sunshine with a milky sky, rather than clear blue skies.
Temperatures due to some lingering smoke have kept some areas held back into the mid 70s. Others have reached 80.
Expect temperatures to go from the 70s to the 60s into this evening.
Humidity values will remaining low from today will bring us a very comfortable evening as well.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 50s.
Tuesday
Another beautiful day is shaping up for your Tuesday. High Pressure continues to stay in control.
Expect temperatures back into the low to mid 80s with abundant sunshine and low humidity.
Some smoke from the wildfires in Canada may still linger into tomorrow so skies conditions once again may look a bit milky compared to clear blue.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
