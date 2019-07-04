Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan and Happy 4th of July!
We hope you’ve had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
Heat and humidity have returned today, plus the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.
We break down your holiday forecast below.
Today & Tonight
High temperatures today will climb into the middle and upper 80s, with higher humidity levels. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for this Independence Day, but a few rain showers and thunderstorms may make an appearance in your area this afternoon and evening.
Keep an eye on the sky for today, if skies start to darken take a look at our radar.
Most of the storms that do develop this afternoon and evening should wind down around 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM, meaning we should only have minor setbacks, if any at all, for the firework displays. Just make sure to check the weather before hand!
Overnight low temperatures will settle in the lower 70s and upper 60s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
Have a safe holiday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
