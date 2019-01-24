The snow didn't stay away long, and perhaps more unfortunately, neither will the Arctic air we dealt with last weekend.
Overnight
Snow showers will continue in a hit-or-miss fashion into Friday. Accumulations will be minimal at generally 0.5" or less, but that will still be enough to make for slick and snow-dusted roads regionwide. Travel conditions will be further complicated by reduced visibility due to blowing snow, which could also keep roads snow-covered in open areas.
Temperatures falling through the 20 this evening will dive into the low teens and single-digits by daybreak, but that's before you factor in the 10-20 mph winds out of the WSW. Sub-zero wind chills will greet all of us by morning, with some falling to -10 or lower.
Friday
Two words: bundle up! Friday is going to mark the beginning of a prolonged stretch of Arctic cold that will take us well into next week. Skies will remain mostly cloudy behind the departing clipper system, with scattered lake effect snow showers continuing to spread in from Lake Michigan. Like the overnight snow, we're not anticipating much accumulation, but it will still be enough keep roads slippery and occasionally lower visibility.
Highs will only recover to the low teens at best, putting us around 15-20 degrees below normal for late-January. Add in the westerly winds at 10-20 mph, and we're looking at wind chill values hovering below zero all day long. Dress in layers for any length of time you plan on being outside, especially if you will be attending Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth.
