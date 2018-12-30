Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend. We had a good amount of sunshine Sunday, now New Year's Eve is looking a bit interesting in the weather department.
We have Winter Weather Alerts in place for several Mid-Michigan counties. Click here for alerts in your area.
We explain the forecast below!
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will last overnight with low temperatures falling into the upper and middle 20s. Clouds will begin to increase throughout our Monday morning,ahead of our next system.
New Year's Eve
The next storm system will move into Mid-Michigan New Year's Eve starting in the late morning, early afternoon and last into New Year's Day. As of now for New Year's Eve, the Tri-Cities and points south will have more rain. Colder air north and west of the Tri-Cities will experience more of a mix to snow. Ice for everyone is possible, so that will create slick travel. Please give yourself extra time as you hit the roads.
High temperatures Monday will climb into the middle 30s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight, rain and snow showers will still overtake the region with snow starting to accumulate. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s.
New Year's Day
New Year's Day, colder air will move into the entire region on the back side of the system giving the chance for scattered snow showers throughout the day.
Here's what we're thinking for overall snow totals through Tuesday morning.
This forecast may change as we fine tune the forecast. Stay with us for updates.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
