We've delayed it as long as we can, but our next cooldown is upon us and it's going to be bringing another round of wintry weather too.
Overnight
Nuisance showers from Tuesday evening will depart quickly with another passing cold front overnight, but the clouds won't be as inclined to move. Mostly cloudy skies will persist into Wednesday morning, as a decidedly chillier air mass begins to settle in.
Temperatures will dip all the way to the low and middle 30s, with NNW winds at 5-15 mph adding some extra bite to the renewed chill.
Wednesday
The calm before the storm. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate on Wednesday, with the possibility of some brief clearing from midday through early evening. We'll remain dry during the day at least, giving us a smooth ride to and from work before things take a messier turn on Wednesday night.
Winds turning toward the northeast will help to push chilly air in off of Lake Huron, making for an unseasonably chilly day. Highs will be limited to the low and middle 40s, made chiller by the 10-15 mph winds.
A mix of rain and snow will develop on Wednesday evening, becoming more widespread as it builds north overnight. By the Thursday morning drive, we'll be in the thick of things with the mix possibly even changing completely over to snow for brief periods. A light coating of snow will be possible by daybreak Thursday, possibly even accumulating to 1" or more in some areas.
