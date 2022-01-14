Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far. Temperatures have been a little bit of a roller coaster this week. We started off cold, then to "warmth," but back to the cold again! A northeast wind also has the lake-effect snow machine churning for parts of Mid-Michigan.
Afternoon
Temperatures have been steady at this lunch hour but will gradually fall the rest of the day. With an enthusiastic northeasterly wind flow around 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20, plan on wind chills feeling much cooler in the single digits, possibly falling below zero at times the rest of today.
That northeasterly wind has also been kicking up lake-effect snow showers and flurries. That will continue time-to-time for the rest of the day today. With a dry area of high pressure passing to our north sending some of that dry air in our direction, we should be able to keep lake-effect from becoming a huge issue. Most of the snow should be light and accumulations should remain minor, if any at all. One thing to note, though, is the combination of the lake-effect and declining temperatures. This could provide some deteriorating road conditions in some locations, mainly where the lake-effect persists the longest. Immediate shoreline communities stand the best chance for this.
Tonight
The lake-effect will still continue tonight for some, but this will still only be focused on the immediate shoreline of the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. Clouds will still be around overnight, with lows settling in the single digits to low teens. Wind chills will persist around zero degrees with a northeast wind still near 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday & Sunday
Some lingering lake-effect snow showers will be possible along the lakeshore on Saturday, which is still expected to remain on the lighter side. Any snow should wind down into the afternoon hours.
Mostly cloudy skies will still be stubborn to leave on Saturday, but there are hints we may be able to achieve a few breaks in the clouds before the day is over. The best chance for that will be areas farther removed from the shoreline.
Highs on Saturday will be chilly in the teens, with wind chills running even colder.
Skies clear out into Saturday night, setting us up for a bright finish this weekend on Sunday. That sunshine won't warm us up much on Sunday, but should at least bring our highs back into the 20s and we expect dry weather to wrap up the weekend.
Clouds will start to move back in late Sunday night and we may see a few spotty snow showers, but that will likely be overnight into Monday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
