Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We're made it to the halfway point of the weekend.
The cold air has really settled in over the past few days, and it's going to be here to stay for a while.
No major storms on the horizon, but small chances for some snow showers will continue into next week.
Let's get into the forecast!
Today & Tonight
Chances for a few isolated lake effect snow showers can't be ruled out to end the weekend. Again, not for everyone and those who experience any of this activity could pick up a quick dusting.
Despite some of the lake effect cloud cover, we also look to experience some rays of sun from time to time going into the afternoon.
Highs for Sunday will be even colder than Saturday; near 13°.
Wind chills will be feeling like the single digits to even sub-zero to finish the weekend. Layer up and don't forget about your pets!
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue going into the evening and overnight hours. An isolated lake effect snow shower can't be ruled out just with the pattern we've been stuck in.
Lows tonight will drop near 0. Wind chills again below zero going into Monday morning.
Monday
Another cold start to the week with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero.
Most of your Monday remains dry. Mix of sun and clouds to start. More clouds move in by later Monday afternoon into the evening hours.
Highs for Monday stay cold reach into the upper teens.
Monday evening into Tuesday morning looks to bring another round of some light snow. Could put down another quick 1" when all is said and done. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
