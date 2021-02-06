Good morning Mid-Michigan! The weekend is finally upon us.
Winter is suddenly coming in like a lion making Mid-Michigan look and feel more like a winter tundra after last night's snow.
We continue with cold temperatures and small snow chances throughout the weekend and even into next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Several counties in the TV5 viewing area are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 8AM on Sunday.
Today & Tonight
Our snow chances diminish slightly to start off the weekend.
With that said though, there still remains the chance to see a few isolated lake effect snow showers during the day. Could put down a quick dusting to 1"and briefly reduce visibility for those who experience this activity.
Highs for later this afternoon only reaching the teens near 20.
Winds will not retreat much -- if at all. Our winds will remain out of the west southwest sustaining between 5-15 mph with gusts getting up near 25 mph mark.
Resulting wind chills will make it feel closer to 0° in the single digits throughout today.
A clipper system is expected to move into the area later this evening into Sunday morning.
While this isn't a lot of snow by Michigan standards, temperatures this cold causes road treatments like salt to become less effective. Along with blowing and drifting snow, roads can easily become slick again even after being treated.
Sunday
Any "system snow" looks to wrap up by the later morning hours of Sunday.
Snow accumulations will mainly be on the order of near 1"; isolated spots reaching 2 inches when all is said and done by Sunday afternoon.
Chances for more isolated lake effect snow showers will continue to end the weekend. Again not for everyone and those who experience any of this activity could pick up another quick 1".
Highs for Sunday will be even colder than Saturday; near 13° with wind chills feeling like the single digits to finish the weekend.
Stay warm, everyone!
