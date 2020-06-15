Evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend and we wish you the best for the week ahead.
The beautiful weather trend continues for the start of the week with pleasant temperatures which will become more Summer-like later this week.
Rain chances aren't expected to return until the weekend.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
This evening will be pleasant with mostly clear skies and temperatures gradually dropping through the 60s into the 50s.
We're expecting no precipitation into tonight.
Into the overnight hours, expect a mostly clear to clear sky with overnight lows settling into the lower 50s and upper 40s.
Tuesday
Another copy and paste forecast expected for your Tuesday.
Abundant sunshine for a majority of the day as we continue to stay dry for another day.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer than days previous. Expect highs to reach the low to mid 80s for most. Some closer to the lakeshore could be held back into the 70s.
Winds will continue to stay light mainly from the southeast around 5-10 mph.
Another quiet and clear evening expected into the overnight hours leading into Wednesday morning.
Lows Tuesday night will only drop back into the mid and upper 50s.
