It has been a long, rainy, windy haul over the last few days, but we're almost done!
Weather Alerts
RIVER FLOOD WARNING is in effect until further notice for the SAGINAW RIVER between Saginaw and Saginaw Bay. More information is available in the weather alerts section of our website, right here.
Tonight
A final wave of light to moderate rain will continue to spiral over the region this evening, as low pressure hovers over the region. The low will begin to drift away to the northeast overnight around midnight, shifting much of the remaining rain north of the Tri-Cities around the time. Rain will continue to diminish from there, wrapping up for the vast majority of the region by sunrise. Additional rainfall amounts of less than 0.50" are expected.
It will remain breezy and chilly throughout the night, even as conditions gradually improve. Expect lows to drop into the 40s, with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. If you opted to turn the furnace on over the past couple of days, go ahead and leave it on for the night!
Friday
With the low continuing to depart, we'll feature decreasing clouds through the morning with skies turning mostly sunny quickly.
With the added sunshine and wind direction turning more southwesterly through the day, we should see a nice warm up into the 60s and low 70s.
Friday evening plans of all kinds should be just fine, with another beautiful night expected for Friday night football. Temperatures should be quite pleasant after the warm day, too.
Our next cold front is expected to arrive shortly after your Friday night plans, so expect some rain to move in, primarily after midnight and continue into early Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected as it passes through, but winds could get gusty, especially in any thunderstorms.
Flooding concerns also aren't expected as this front will be much more progressive.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
