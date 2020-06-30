Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
Our bright skies continued on Monday, which is always a nice help as we start a brand new workweek. It's always a nice development when a stretch like this occurs during a holiday week too, with limited, if any, weather interruptions for travel.
Don't expect much change in the forecast the next few days, with a dry, hot, and sunny stretch keeps on rolling into the weekend.
Today & Tonight
We're starting out on a similar note this morning, just a touch warmer, with temperatures running mostly in the 60s. Winds are light and humidity levels remain quite tolerable.
Bright sunshine will control our skies from start to finish, facilitating another big warm up this afternoon. High temperatures should land right around the middle and upper 80s this afternoon away from the lakeshore.
Winds will generally be out of the east, but may vary to the northeast and southeast at times around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
It should be another beautiful evening, albeit a hot evening. Plan for temperatures in the 80s until the sun goes down, with 70s gradually turning into the upper 50s to middle 60s for overnight lows.
Rain Chances Slim Through The Holiday Weekend
As mentioned above, this week should cooperate rather well for those traveling for the 4th of July. We'll of course keep an eye on it as the week goes along and monitor any changes, but at this point, things look good.
Unfortunately, there are many in Mid-Michigan who could use some rain and Friday didn't amount to much beyond disappointment for many areas.
The latest US Drought Monitor released last Thursday, which shows areas that are suffering from abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions, didn't include any parts of Mid-Michigan. However, it wouldn't be shocking with this week's report released on July 2nd or next week's report on July 9th.
The big reason for our lack of rain this week will be an Omega Block pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This is pattern, which looks like the Greek letter Omega when you examine the wind flow from above, is a very slow-moving pattern. It's almost like a traffic jam in the atmosphere, which prevents systems from making progress to the east.
Sometimes we can be under the cloudy and rain part of the system or other times we can be under the persistent dry conditions. It's no secret which part we're under this week.
All this being said, it is possible some rain chances may materialize at some point this week. But it's worth noting rain chances in a pattern like this tend to be more scattered chances from pop-up afternoon thunderstorms that develop with the heating of the day or storms that may develop along lake-breeze boundaries. These chances are tough to predict this far out, so we'll see what happens as the week goes along.
We acknowledge this isn't ideal if you're one of those who need rain. But in the meantime, try to enjoy the bright skies and perhaps get some projects done while you can.
