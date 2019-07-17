We've seen plenty of hot days this month, but we're staring down our first official heat wave of the year as we move toward the weekend!
Overnight
Quiet and comfortable overnight, but enjoy it while it lasts.
Expect partly cloudy skies with low temperatures ducking into mid 60s, along with pleasantly low humidity...for now.
Thursday
The heat wave commences. Pleasant temperatures and low humidity around daybreak will quickly give way to more oppressive conditions after midday. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees across most of the region, with the added humidity making it feel more like the middle and upper 90s into Thursday afternoon and evening! Take any measures you can to stay cool and hydrated!
We'll begin with partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday morning, but will be keeping an eye on the skies to our west for an approaching complex of thunderstorms. Timing could change, but presently, we expect that those storms won't roll in to Mid-Michigan until after lunchtime, impacting US-127 first. Those storms will continue east during the afternoon and evening, with additional scattered storms expected to develop as well.
Thunderstorms on Thursday will produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning, and could become severe as well. Damaging winds and small hail will be possible, so make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day, and be ready to duck indoors quickly if storms threaten your area. This is especially true for folks attending the Tall Ship Celebration or the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, just to name a couple of events.
No relief on Thursday night. Lows will only fall into the middle and upper 70s, and will likely still feel like the low to mid 80s thanks to the humidity.
Friday
We'll take the chance for storms out of the mix on Friday, but that will allow the heat to intensify. Mostly cloudy morning skies will give way to increasing sunshine for the afternoon, and we are going to bake.
Highs will soar into the middle and upper 90s, and the humidity won't be going anywhere. Expect heat indices to reach the triple-digits, possibly closing in on 110° at times.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.