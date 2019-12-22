Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you made the most of the excellent weekend across the region.
Many people still planning to travel over the next few days along while getting last minute preparations done for the holiday.
Good news, the weather is expected to be nothing but smooth sailing into Christmas!
Tonight
Winter officially arrived yesterday on Saturday December 21st beginning officially at 11:19 PM.
Clear to partly cloudy skies continue into this late evening and overnight period. No weather issues expected if you're heading out and about.
Another cool and dry night with lows down into the low to mid 30s.
Monday
We look to receive another day with some more sunshine and above average temperatures!
A few more clouds are expected to mix in the forecast along a passing cold front throughout the day. Still can expected a decent amount of sunshine throughout the day.
Highs again back into the mid to upper 40s! Areas farther north are looking to stay closer to the mid 40s due to a cold front moving in from the northwest.
Some near Flint and south towards Detroit expected to reach the 50s.
While it may not be the best forecast for any snow activities, we're expecting great weather for traveling for the upcoming holiday!
Clouds will look to slowly increase into the later evening and overnight hours.
Lows will be down into the low 30s.
Wonder how the forecast played out for past years on Christmas? We have the information and a look at your Christmas Outlook for this year!
